BET Awards 2021: DaBaby Turns 'Ball If I Want To' Into A Thrilling Courtside Show

DaBaby’s new song “Ball If I Want To” came alive on the BET Awards stage with a thrilling basketball-themed performance. The show came complete with his own DaBaby themed court floors, twerking cheerleaders, acrobats who flipped in the air before dunking balls and his giant mascot, whose rather ironic name is Little Buddy.

The cameras strained to contain the explosive energy of this performance, which began with DaBaby seated in the crowd and was over in a flash — after all, “Ball If I Want To” clocks in at just under two minutes. The clear pinnacle was when he soared high into the sky, holding a wide rope to create an incredible optical illusion that he was actually levitating.