BET Awards 2021: H.E.R. Rocks The Stage With An Energetic Performance Of 'We Made It'

Singer, songwriter, and musician H.E.R. rocked the BET Awards 2021 with an energetic performance of her latest single, “We Made It.”
The talented musician began her set descending onto the stage from the ceiling while playing the drums on a platform. She then joined her masked backup dancers on the main stage.
H.E.R. ended the set with an intense guitar solo, jumping around the stage before playing the last notes behind her back.
H.E.R. has had an amazing 2021 so far, winning an Academy Award for her song from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack “Fight For You” and dropping her debut album Back of My Mind.
This year’s awards weren’t the first time the singer played multiple instruments. At the 2019 awards she played the upright bass while she performed her collaboration “Lord is Coming” with YBN Cordae.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
