BET Awards 2021: H.E.R. Rocks The Stage With An Energetic Performance Of 'We Made It'

Singer, songwriter, and musician H.E.R. rocked the BET Awards 2021 with an energetic performance of her latest single, “We Made It.”

The talented musician began her set descending onto the stage from the ceiling while playing the drums on a platform. She then joined her masked backup dancers on the main stage.

H.E.R. ended the set with an intense guitar solo, jumping around the stage before playing the last notes behind her back.

RELATED: Black Girls Rock! Exclusive: 21 Questions with H.E.R.