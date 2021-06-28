BET Awards 2021: Moneybagg Yo Spits Bars That Wow The Audience And Black Twitter Alike

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo turned out the BET Awards 2021 stage with a performance of his hit songs “Wockesha” and “Time Today.”

Moneybagg started his performance with a few bars of his song “Wockesha,” backed up by dancers who wore purple “Wockesha” jerseys. He then launched into his Billboard Top 40 hit, “Time Today,” rapping the infectious hook, ““I just looked at my wrist, I got time today/I’m crossing the line today.”

Decked out in all white, Moneybagg was coordinated perfectly with his energetic backup dancersas images of clocks and Benjamins lit up the screen behind him. The clocks and $100 bills both referenced to the title and lyrics from his track, where he brags, “Six-figure check for a show, man I'm lit/Let's celebrate now my bag legit.”

Both “Wockesha” and “Time Today” are from his recent album A Gangsta’s Pain, which debuted at number one on Billboard. The performance rocked the crowd, including Ashanti who cameras caught vibing to the beat in the audience. We woke up with Moneybagg on our minds, and we were't alone: Black Twitter chimed in to give him his props.