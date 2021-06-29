BET Awards 21: Get The Red Carpet Download With Migos, Da Baby, DJ Cassidy And More

Leave it to BET.com to give you the low-down on the latest and greatest from today’s hottest hip hop and R&B artists. We got it straight from the source on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

BET.com talked to some of your favorite artists about their performances that night, new projects on the horizon, and who they hope to collabo with in the near future. Check out our interviews with Jennifer Hudson, who shares how long it has taken for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect to become a reality. DaBaby also stopped by to share his thoughts on which legendary MC he wants to step into the booth with next, and everybody’s favorite DJ Cassidy explains how “Pass the Mic” became a worldwide phenomenon.

Watch the video above and check out our BET Awards Red Carpet Download!