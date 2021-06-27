BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby Share The Stage For DJ Khaled’s Star-Studded Performance

DJ Khaled’s star-studded BET Awards 2021 performance included a near reunion of two superstar rappers who recently had beef on Twitter.

Megan thee Stallion and DaBaby both graced the stage, one week after the two got into it on Twitter. The rappers traded loaded tweets after DaBaby retweeted a fan’s joke about Tory Lanez shooting Megan last summer. The two went back and forth over DaBaby’s retweet, with Megan accusing him of supporting her in private but not in public, and DaBaby doubling down that his retweet was a mistake.

Megan left the stage immediately after finishing her part from “I Did It,” her collaboration with Khaled, Lil Baby, and DaBaby. She was offstage by the time DaBaby appeared for his verse, and was nowhere to be seen when the remaining performers at the end.

Khaled’s performance also featured rappers "Best Male Hip Hop Artist" award winner Lil Baby along with Lil Durk. The duo started off the performance with their collaboration “Hats Off” before switching to their collaboration “Every Chance I Get” \from Khaled’s new album. Khaled riffed on the anti-hater theme of “Every Chance I Get," saying “Jealousy is a disease. Don’t get mad, get a bag,” before he launched into the track.

The performance also included a cameo from H.E.R., who appeared playing the guitar for “I Did It” in between Megan and DaBaby’s verses.