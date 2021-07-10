Megan Thee Stallion To Cover Sports Illustrated’s ‘Swimsuit Issue’?

Megan Thee Stallion’s third edition of Hot Girl Summer could be the most blazing on record.

According to Page Six, the H-Town Hottie is slated to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “Swimsuit Issue” this year. The news sparked speculation on social media on Saturday (July 10).

“She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises," the source said.

A guarded spokesperson told Fox News the rapper was going to be a part of the issue prior to taking a “meeting with the team.” Afterward, the spokesman explained, "[The Sports Illustrated team] actually still don’t even know who the cover girl will be. Still undecided. No one will know until the day of the unveiling."

Reps for Megan have yet to confirm her SI appearance.

Usually professional models or athletes cover the famed magazine issue, but Meg would not be the first musician. Beyoncé was featured in 2007.

SI has been teasing its inside-the-book lineup for the issue all year. History will be made too, as its first transgender model of color, Leyna Bloom and first male candidate, Lewis Freese, are slated to make appearances.

We are rooting for Megan Thee Stallion!