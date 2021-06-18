Father’s Day: Black Celeb Dads Who Had Babies In The Last Year

Written by Clayton Gutzmore

The joy of fatherhood is a beautiful experience and one to embrace. Watching a dad support their child as they succeed in their endeavors and pursuits is gratifying. An example of that can be seen between Ice Cube and his son O'Shea Jackson during interviews for "Straight Outta Compton". Another example was Will Smith performing with Jaden Smith on J.Cole's KOD tour. This Father's Day, BET.com would like to take the time to highlight some of our first-time dads and others who had kids in the last year. Check out our list of Black celeb dads and their new babies.

Jason Derulo This year, Jason Derulo and model girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed their baby boy, Jason King Derulo, into the world. Derulo and Frumes' new bundle of joy arrived on May 8. According to the New York Daily News, Derulo and Frumes met before the pandemic and have been dating for over a year. On June 1, the R&B singer took to Instagram excited to wear matching clothes with his son.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his first Father's day with baby girl Sterline Skye Mahomes. Mahomes’ fiance, Brittany Mathews, gave birth to their first child on Feb. 20. On June 11, the 2020 Superbowl champion shared photos of him and his family in Adidas gear. 5 Ways Will Smith And Kevin Hart Show Us What It Means To Be A Great Dad



Romany Malco "Think Like A Man" star Romany Malco already has two stepchildren with his current partner, and on Jan. 22, 2021, they welcomed a new baby Brave Malco. In an Instagram post, the actor spoke about the birth and how it made him appreciate his mom and the love he has for the mother of his child.

Leslie Odom Jr. Leslie Odom Jr. is celebrating his new voyage into fatherhood. "The One Night in Miami" star welcomed the birth of his second child, Able Phineas Odom, on March 25, 2021. This is his second child with his wife, Nicolette Robbinson. The couple has a four-year-old daughter named Lucile. Odom Jr. posted on social media that his wife giving birth to his two children is the bravest thing he has ever seen. The Hamilton alum posted a few photos of what he has been doing lately.



Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis Fashion designer Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis are entering a new chapter this year, fatherhood. The couple welcomed their first child, Arrow Fox, into their lives via surrogate. Bolden and Curtis star in the Netflix series "Styling Hollywood." The couple has been together since 2012. Arrow Fox was born on May 21, 2021.

Tim Weatherspoon Entertainment manager Tim Weatherspoon is enjoying the early stages of fatherhood again. He and R&B singer Kelly Roland are cherishing the arrival of their newborn son Jon Weatherspoon. The new addition was born on Jan. 21, 2021. This is the couple's second child together. They also have a six-year-old son Titan. Below is a photo of Titan looking at Jon, excited he's upgraded to big brother.

Russell Wilson Another athlete dad to highlight is Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawk star quarterback is married to R&B singer Ciara. Their second child, Win Wilson, was born July 23, 2020. In a recent interview, Ciara said that she knew Russell would make the best father after just five minutes. Wilson and Ciara recently partnered All Good Diapers for a new campaign for new parents raising the next leaders.

Kevin Hart Comedian Kevin Hart is no stranger to fatherhood and in Sept. 2020 he and his wife Eniko Hart welcomed their second child together Kaori Mai. The couple introduced the world to their bundle of joy with an image on Instagram. She joins son Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, Kevin's children from a previous marriage.

