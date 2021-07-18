Patti LaBelle Hilariously Recalls Receiving Lavish Gift From Elton John For Missing Tupperware

Patti LaBelle is a legendary face in music, and with that history comes interesting stories from back in the day, including tales about fellow icons like Sir Elton John.

During a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the 77-year-old R&B legend jokingly recalled a time when the 74-year-old “Rocket Man” singer paid her back with a lavish gift for Tupperware she loaned to him when they were starting out in the late-1960s, according to Billboard.

She recalls cooking food for the band, including John, who played piano for the Bluebelles, after late-night recording sessions in London. She would send band members back to their flats with leftovers, asking them to return the Tupperware the next day: They never did.

Years later, after John, who was born Reginald Dwight, made it big, he called to invite LaBelle to one of his performances, she recalls.

"'Hi, Patti, it's Reggie, I want you to come and see me tonight,'" she tells Cohen. "I said, 'Reggie, who are you opening for?' He said 'I'm Elton John now.' So I said, 'Punk, where is my [T]upperware?”

He repaid LaBelle with a diamond-encrusted ring in the shape of a cross, Billboard notes. "He left this on the piano...I said, 'Elton, your ring!' He said, 'Patti, that's your [T]upperware.' I'm so happy for his success, and I haven't sold it!"

Check out LaBelle’s interview below: