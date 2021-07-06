BET Awards 2021 Rewind: Patti LaBelle On Lil Nas X’s Same-Sex Kiss At The BET Awards

Lil Nas X received some unnecessary backlash for his performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” at this year’s BET Awards. However, one industry legend has chosen to send Nas X nothing but love.

While on The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View, the incomparable soul singer Patti LaBelle, who is promoting the 20th anniversary of her cookbook LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About, was asked about openly queer artists in R&B, folks who always had a presence, but a topic that was never actually spoken about in the past or even openly displayed.

The 77-year-old, who has been a long time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, said, “People understand that people have to live their lives the way they need to live… it’s good to be yourself, let the chips fall. Don’t be afraid and stay in the closet for the rest of your life.”

She continued, “Lil Nas X came out and he kissed a man on the BET Awards and it was what he wanted to do. Does that make him a bad person? No, he did himself -- I say keep on doing you.”

Watch the clip below: