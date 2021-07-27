Safaree Samuels Drops Controversial New Single 'Liar'

After news broke that Love & Hip Hop couple Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena were filing for divorce, the rapper released his new single “Liar” on Monday (July 26).

The couple’s split came weeks after announcing that they were expecting their second child together. Other allegations about their relationship also surfaced in reported court documents according to Hot New Hip Hop.

In “Liar” Samuels addresses the trending topics including Mena alleging that her ex was not an attentive father despite pretending to be so on social media.