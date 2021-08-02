The Obamas Send Condolences To Biz Markie’s Wife Tara Davis

Davis mentioned the letter during the celebration of life memorial ceremony on Monday (August 2) for her late husband, the legendary rapper Biz Markie.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama sent a heartfelt condolence letter to Biz Markie ’s wife Tara Davis , TMZ reports.

#UPDATE : Biz Markie's Wife Says Obamas Wrote Letter of Condolences After Death https://t.co/a5nPtDmddI

The Rev. Al Sharpton was expected to deliver the eulogy at the service in New York City.

Several iconic hip hop artists, including LL Cool J and Big Daddy Kane, were also expected to appear at the ceremony to pay their last respects.

RELATED: Legendary Rapper and DJ Biz Markie Dead At 57

The legendary human beatbox, born Marcel Theo Hall, passed away on July 16 at 57 years old.

He suffered from complications with Type II diabetes and was hospitalized in June 2020. Unfortunately, the “Just a Friend” rapper never fully recovered.