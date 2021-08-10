Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years

Written by BET Staff

Lizzo. Cardi B. Friday. Book it. After teasing fans earlier this month (Aug. 2) with the mysterious Instagram post, “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13,” the 33-year-old pop singer revealed that she was referring to a new single that will feature Cardi B.

RELATED: Lizzo Shares Powerfully Uplifting Message About Self-Confidence The release was also confirmed by Cardi in a Twitter post of her own. “Me n lizzo dropping this Friday yall ready?” she asked in the post yesterday. In the tweet was a picture of both she and Lizzo’s mouths up close to their accentuated gold acrylic nails.

The news is significant not only because of Lizzo’s apparent golden touch — her last album, Cuz I Love You peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with singles "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell” charting on Billboard Hot 100 — but because it’s her first release in two full calendar years. It’s long overdue. RELATED: Lizzo Had The Best Reaction to Beyoncé's Birthday Message] While not many details are given about the song, Lizzo did mention in a retweet of Cardi’s post of the collaboration, that the subject matter is well in her wheelhouse.

🗣CARDIIIIIIIII!!!! Lemme teach u bout big girl coochie… https://t.co/tvpgmUPd0N — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) August 9, 2021

"Rumors," drops Aug. 13 via Atlantic Records.