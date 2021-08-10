Trending:

Lizzo Recruits Cardi B For First New Single In Two Years

The new track follows the singer’s last album which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Written by BET Staff

Lizzo. Cardi B. Friday. Book it. 

After teasing fans earlier this month (Aug. 2) with the mysterious Instagram post, “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13,” the 33-year-old pop singer revealed that she was referring to a new single that will feature Cardi B.

The release was also confirmed by Cardi in a Twitter post of her own. “Me n lizzo dropping this Friday yall ready?” she asked in the post yesterday. In the tweet was a picture of both she and Lizzo’s mouths up close to their accentuated gold acrylic nails.

The news is significant not only because of Lizzo’s apparent golden touch — her last album, Cuz I Love You peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with singles "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell” charting on Billboard Hot 100  — but because it’s her first release in two full calendar years. It’s long overdue.  

While not many details are given about the song, Lizzo did mention in a retweet of Cardi’s post of the collaboration, that the subject matter is well in her wheelhouse.

"Rumors," drops Aug. 13 via Atlantic Records.

