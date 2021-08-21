Why Rihanna’s Niece Hilariously Covered Her Ears To Aunt’s Music

Rihanna’s 7-year-old niece Majesty apparently is done listening to her aunt’s YouTube music catalog. And now, fans have jokes about a video RiRi posted of the fed up young one.

The superstar singer posted a video on her Twitter Friday (August 20) of Majesty while “This Is What You Came For,” her collaboration with Calvin Harris, plays in the background.

Just as the chorus hits, Rihanna joins in, singing “You, ooh, ooh” and pointing a finger at her niece. Majesty then covers her ears as Rihanna asks, “Who’s getting banned from YouTube?” The singer captioned the video, “and on that note... Siri, you could catch these hands!”