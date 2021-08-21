Why Rihanna’s Niece Hilariously Covered Her Ears To Aunt’s Music

Rihanna’s 7-year-old niece Majesty apparently is done listening to her aunt’s YouTube music catalog. And now, fans have jokes about a video RiRi posted of the fed up young one.
The superstar singer posted a video on her Twitter Friday (August 20) of Majesty while “This Is What You Came For,” her collaboration with Calvin Harris, plays in the background.
Just as the chorus hits, Rihanna joins in, singing “You, ooh, ooh” and pointing a finger at her niece. Majesty then covers her ears as Rihanna asks, “Who’s getting banned from YouTube?” The singer captioned the video, “and on that note... Siri, you could catch these hands!”
and on that note…Siri you could catch these hands! pic.twitter.com/qjpvaLLBAN— Rihanna (@rihanna) August 20, 2021
Fans went wild in the replies to the video, with many claiming Majesty was covering her ears because she didn’t want to hear any of her aunt’s old stuff.
Majesty wants new music. I don't blame her. We all do! pic.twitter.com/9QUoQWRB8k— Nina Vintage (@NVOSF) August 20, 2021
She just wants you to release the album like we do😭 pic.twitter.com/0r8nZGeNDW— move muhfucka you in de way (@shadell1701) August 20, 2021
Stop playing with us pic.twitter.com/2uXAVkFKVx— Flight’s Burner (@FRBurnerAcct) August 20, 2021
Famously, Rihanna dropped her last album Anti in 2016, when Majesty was nearly an infant. Since, fans have been clamoring for new music.
We hear you, Majesty!
Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
