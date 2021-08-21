Syesha Mercado Reunited With Infant Daughter

Syesha Mercado and partner Tyron Deener are extremely excited and relieved to be reunited with their infant daughter Ast.

TMZ reports that the couple got their daughter back from Florida’s Child Protective Services. And while they’re very happy about it, they are still attempting to regain custody of their toddler son, Amen’Ra.

"We still got work to do to get 'Ra back,” Mercado said of their toddler son who is still with protective services, according to TMZ. “Thank you, because of y'all we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country."

Mercado and Deener had previously started a GoFundMe account to help cover the legal costs in order to bring home Ast. Earlier this month, the Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies took custody of Ast in accordance with a family court judge’s order.

Ra was put into foster care in March after a doctor claimed the boy was malnourished. Deputies informed the couple they would be taking Ast because they didn’t tell authorities she’d given birth to her during the ongoing legal battle for Ra.