Rapper Webbie Reportedly Recovering After Apparent On Stage Medical Emergency

Louisiana rapper Webbie is reportedly on the mend after he staggered off stage on Friday night (Aug. 20) during a performance.

One of Webbie’s representatives told TMZ a doctor evaluated and cleared the rapper to leave the hospital. The spokesperson dismissed speculations that the rapper had a seizure.

A video posted on Twitter appears to show the moment when several security guards walk alongside a stumbling Webbie and form a protective circle around him in the crowded club.