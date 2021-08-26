BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: How To Watch, Nominees, And Who’s Performing

Every year, hip hop's movers and shakers of the past year are recognized, and legends both here and gone are honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards, making it hip hop's biggest night.

And now it’s back.

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 will return to Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, October 1, with the broadcast premiere Tuesday, October 5, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

Last year’s show featured The 85 South Show (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) as hosts and delivered unforgettable performances, cyphers, and tributes honoring hip-hop powerhouses, including 2 Chainz, Adé, Beenie Man, Big Sean, Bobby Sessions, and many more.

2021 has been an amazing year in hip hop thusfar, which means there's alot to look forward to at the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards 2021. Stay tuned for more information on hosts and performers!

How to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021:

Date: Tuesday, October 5

Time: at 9 PM ET/PT

Location: Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA

On TV: BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2. Check your local TV listings.

Join the conversation on social media by logging on to BET’s multiple social media platforms by using the hashtag: #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET and like the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards.