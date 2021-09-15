Black Twitter Reacts To Ja Rule And Fat Joe’s ‘Verzuz’

For the latest installment of Verzuz between Ja Rule and Fat Joe went hit-for-hit at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Ja played plenty of his Top 10 singles, including “Between Me and You,” “Livin’ It Up,” and “Down 4 U.” The rapper brought out two of his collaborators Lil’ Mo and Vita, to perform their hit “Put It On Me.” Of course, fans were dying to see singer Ashanti, a frequent collaborator of Ja Rule, who also performed with Fat Joe.

Joe’s discography was full of hits from “Get It Poppin,” “All the Way Up,” “Flow Joe,” and “John Blaze.” Nelly was also brought on the stage to perform “Hot In Herre” and “Get It Poppin.”

Fat Joe gave both Ashanti and Remy Ma Birkin bags.

But it wouldn’t be a Verzuz without the social media comments and Twitter reactions. One stand-out moment was from Murder Inc co-founder Irv Gotti. There were rumors that 50 Cent was to make an appearance —50 and Ja have had a long and documented beef. However, Irv Gotti chose to step in and comment about Fif.

“All y’all talking that 50 s**t. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And Facts,” he wrote.

On a lighter note, Black Twitter was on the edge of their virtual seats with comments for everyone to bask in and laugh about. From memes to gifs and more, scroll down below for some of Black Twitter's best moments from last night's Verzuz.