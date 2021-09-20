Sarah Dash, Of Iconic Girl Group Labelle, Dead At 76

Sarah Dash, who was part of the iconic group Labelle, which also included Nona Hendryx and Patti Labelle, has reportedly died at 76 years old.

According to NJ.com, she passed away today, Sept. 20. Mayor Reed Gusciora of Trenton, where she was originally from, said in a statement, “Today I grieve with the city of Trenton and a worldwide community of fans. Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away. My heart goes out to her family and friends.”

He continued, “I’m looking forward to embracing my fellow Trentonians as we privately and collectively celebrate her music and humanitarian works. While she may have passed from this life to the next, her star will never fade from this city and the hearts of its residents.”

The legendary Patti Labelle said in a statement to the New York Daily News, “We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment. Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was...a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one.”

Labelle was the first rock group to play the Metropolitan Opera House and the first Black vocal group to be on the cover of Rolling Stone. The group may be best known for the original 1974 rendition of “Lady Marmalade.”

Dash’s cause of death is not known at this time.