Andrea Martin, Singer-Songwriter Behind Hits For SWV, En Vogue And Toni Braxton, Dead At 49

Andrea Martin, a singer-songwriter for some of the top R&B singers and groups of the 1990s and 2000s, has died. She was 49.

According to a post on her Instagram story, Martin died on Monday (September 27). “It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’” the text post reads. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

The post adds: “We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time. Once finalized we will be able to post arrangements.”

