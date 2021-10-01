Charli Baltimore Cites Jealousy As Reason For Tossing Notorious B.I.G.’s Jewelry Into Pool

Charli Baltimore is reflecting on her relationship with The Notorious B.I.G.

The rapper/songwriter, who dated the legendary Brooklyn rapper, said she once had a huge fight with Biggie that ended when she threw his jewelry into a Los Angeles hotel pool.

Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, Charli confirmed the story first told by former Diddy bodyguard Gene Deal and said she had flown out to L.A. to see B.I.G. just days before he was killed.

"That actually happened in Cali, that was the argument that we had," Charli recalled. "We had a huge fight in Cali, wrecked the hotel room. I believe it was a crazy, super expensive watch that Puff had bought for B.I.G. for Christmas and some crazy ring that B.I.G. had just got and I threw it off the balcony into the pool."

Baltimore adds she was jealous about other “girls.”

"It was over some pictures that he had of, let's just say, he was in some compromising positions and he had taken some pictures with a disposable camera of himself and a girl," she said.

Charli says the rapper denied it was him in the pictures, but she didn’t believe him, which escalated the fight.

Watch the full interview segment below.