Nelly Reveals The Moment He Fell In Love With Hip Hop

Nelly is the recipient of the "I Am Hip Hop" award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards for the influence, leadership and memories he’s provided over his twenty-year career.

In an interview with the St. Louis rap icon, he spoke about what receiving the honor meant to him, the inspiration behind his passion for music and to recall the moment he first fell in love with hip hop.

“I think when it really, really hit me was right around Krush Groove,” the St. Louis native says to me. “Right around Krush Groove the movie, and you’re watching LL (Cool J) kick in the door and you’re like wow — look at that dude.”

Check out the interview below.

Watch the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET/PT.