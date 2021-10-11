BET Exclusive: Bryson Tiller Announces New Papa John’s Project

Louisville, Kentucky singer and songwriter Bryson Tiller is expecting to release a new body of work next month.
“I’m definitely coming out next month with my next new project if all goes well,” he told us in an exclusive interview last week.
The Trapsoul artist hasn’t released a project since his 2020 studio album, Anniversary but has been busy with features, Like Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself”, and singles, “Pull Up” with T-Docc. More importantly, however, Tiller has been giving back to the community.
The “Don’t” singer is partnering with Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s Pizza for the Purpose Campaign, which donates $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni Company pizza sold to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.
“It’s really cool to be a part of the Papa John's organization,” Tiller says on the initiative. “Around Christmas time I’ll go around and provide some cooking and at my church back home, we’re very big on community and I’m always helping them out so I thought it was dope to help the community with Papa Johns “
The Shaq-a-Roni pie comes with XL foldable slices with extra cheese and extra pepperoni. We asked Bryson, who used to work at Papa John's balling out dough in the back, what he thinks of the pizza, and while he normally doesn’t go for extra cheese, he fell in love with Shaq’s creation. “I’ve never had this [Shaq-a-Roni Pizza] like this, but I really enjoy it, I had a whole box by myself the other day.”
This is actually the second year of the exclusive drop with board member and franchisee Shaquille O’Neal and will last for a limited time from now until October 24th. Regardless of the amount of Shaq-a-Ronis sold, however, The Papa John’s Foundation will donate $250,000 to UNCF, $500,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs, and $10,000 to Baltimore Hunger Project, adding new ways to highlight local, community-focused organizations.
Along with new music and his Papa John's endeavor, Tiller also shared his thoughts on this past 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.
He reveals to BET that he’s actually a big Tyler, the Creator fan, who took home several awards, including the "Cultural Influence Award." “I’m definitely a big fan of Tyler. I became a big fan during Igor, but I got to see how much fans really rode for him and the amount of love they really have for him. He really moves the culture so it makes sense for him to have that award.”
Similarly, he articulated his affinity for Nelly, winner of the “I Am Hip Hop Award”. “He’s the reason why I wear Air Forces,” he tells us, adding the rapper’s slang and midwest origins as influences.
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled on what he does next.
Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic,
