BET Exclusive: Bryson Tiller Announces New Papa John’s Project

Louisville, Kentucky singer and songwriter Bryson Tiller is expecting to release a new body of work next month.

“I’m definitely coming out next month with my next new project if all goes well,” he told us in an exclusive interview last week.

The Trapsoul artist hasn’t released a project since his 2020 studio album, Anniversary but has been busy with features, Like Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself”, and singles, “Pull Up” with T-Docc. More importantly, however, Tiller has been giving back to the community.

The “Don’t” singer is partnering with Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s Pizza for the Purpose Campaign, which donates $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni Company pizza sold to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.

“It’s really cool to be a part of the Papa John's organization,” Tiller says on the initiative. “Around Christmas time I’ll go around and provide some cooking and at my church back home, we’re very big on community and I’m always helping them out so I thought it was dope to help the community with Papa Johns “