Hitman Holla Posts Video Of His Girlfriend Walking On Her Own For The First Time After Being Shot In The Face

Hitman Holla’s girlfriend, Cinnamon, was shot in the face during a burglary and is currently hospitalized. However, she appears to be recovering and the rapper is thanking his fans for support.

The 33-year-old posted a video of Cinnamon walking without a walker for the first time since the shooting. He also revealed she has been on bed rest, has a broken neck and the bullet traveled “in and out of her head.”

The video shows Cinnamon slowly walking with a nurse by her sidel, see below: