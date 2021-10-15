Hitman Holla Posts Video Of His Girlfriend Walking On Her Own For The First Time After Being Shot In The Face

Hitman Holla’s girlfriend, Cinnamon, was shot in the face during a burglary and is currently hospitalized. However, she appears to be recovering and the rapper is thanking his fans for support.
The 33-year-old posted a video of Cinnamon walking without a walker for the first time since the shooting. He also revealed she has been on bed rest, has a broken neck and the bullet traveled “in and out of her head.”
The video shows Cinnamon slowly walking with a nurse by her sidel, see below:
On Oct.13, the rapper revealed on Instagram the burglary occurred while he was on FaceTime with Cinnamon, writing, “Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away. She showed courage & let off shots defending her home .. I’m so proud of how she was so brave.”
Cinnamon spoke out about the incident on her own Instagram, writing, “I never knew I was this strong until now! Thank you to my amazing support system because I honestly wouldn't know what to do in a time like this. I've never been so afraid in my life man, but I was covered by the blood of Jesus!"
There are no other details about the shooting at this time and it’s not known if authorities are investigating.
