Bob Marley’s Family Enters Booming Therapeutic Mushroom Industry

Written by Nigel Roberts

BET.com: Congratulations on the new enterprise. What attracted your family to the therapeutic mushroom business? Cedella Marley: Well, you know, we're living in transformative times. My family, we always use our platform for positive change. And mushrooms have been used for centuries in Jamaica, the rest of the world actually, for their healing properties. But still, a lot of education needs to take place around functional and psychedelic varieties. So, we felt it was the right step to collaborate with Silo to help educate consumers on the benefits of mushrooms, and, of course, we hope that it will empower people to experience the oneness with nature and the universe at large. BET.com: I know that your father really believed in eating organic foods and herbal medicines. What would he say about this business venture? Cedella Marley: What took you so long? That’s what he would say [she laughs]. He would be happy that we're bringing this to consumers and we're actually trying to talk about the benefits of it. BET.com: What was it like growing up in the Marley household, in terms of the emphasis on a healthy diet? Cedella Marley: It was all I knew. So it was pretty normal. It's not like we started out eating bacon and then we turned vegetarian. Our family has always had a healthy lifestyle. So this is a natural fit. RELATED: Cedella Marley: No Artist Can Compare to My Father

Cedella Marley Photo Courtesy of Bob Marley Group of Brands















BET.com: Many people have concerns about taking mind-altering magic mushrooms. How is the company educating consumers about its safety and medicinal properties? Cedella Marley: We’re talking to the media. We're all about natural health and wellness. Psychedelics are very powerful. They're very life changing. They're very transformative. And functional mushrooms are also incredibly healthy. BET.com: Philanthropy is something that's very important to you and your family. Will any of the proceeds from this business go to charities? Cedella Marley: It's part of our [business] arrangement. So right now, we're evaluating about three or four different opportunities that we’ve shortlisted and narrowed down. We expect to finalize the list in the very near future. RELATED: Bob Marley’s Daughter Says He Would Be Leading Protests If He Was Still Alive Today BET.com: You're a very multi-talented woman, a musician, author, fashion designer, and more. How did you become interested in entrepreneurship? Cedella Marley: I think I was born that way. Just watching my parents always work. You know, I always joke with my kids, if they ask me for something, I say, hold on, let me go get another job. I love to work. And it's something that was instilled in us from when we were young. And I take everything I do very seriously. But I still have fun while I'm doing it. My father was an entrepreneur. He had his own label. He had his own pressing plant, where he could press his own records. He had his own graphic studio, where he could do his own artwork and print his own t-shirts. So we come from that lineage. For more information on Marley One including their line of products, visit marleyone.com.