Investigators Say HIV-Positive High School Track Coach Sexually Assaulted At Least 42 Minors And Recorded Several Attacks On His Phone

In the case of the HIV-positive former school aide and track coach in Maryland accused of sexually assaulting students , investigators believe the victim count is at least 42—nearly double what they previously thought.

According to authorities in Charles County, Maryland, 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell sexually assaulted at least 42 students between ages 11 and 17 over a period between May 2015 and June 2017.

Bell, who faced a 119-count indictment, was served a 206-count indictment on October 20, reported WTOP.

In addition to the staggering number of assaults, Bell is also accused of recording some of those attacks on his cellphone. Police believe several of the assaults took place on school grounds, according to the indictment.

In the new indictment, Bell has been charged with 22 counts of sex abuse of a minor, which carries a 25-year sentence for each instance. The indictment also includes 19 counts of second-degree sex offense related to force and 19 counts related to the age of the victim. Bell was also indicted on 97 counts of filming child pornography.

Bell, who is HIV-positive, has been charged with five counts of attempting to transfer the virus. As of now, the state's attorney’s office said it is not aware of any victim having tested positive.

Bell’s trial date has been set for January 8, 2018. Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington has said he intends to seek a life sentence if Bell is convicted on the most serious charges.