NAACP Calls For Felony Hate Crime Charge Against Brianna Brochu, Who Bragged About Disgusting Harassment of Chennel Rowe

The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is calling for a felony hate crime charge to be filed against the white former University of Hartford student who was accused of smearing body fluids on her Black roommate's belongings and putting spoiled clam dip in her products.

On Wednesday night, almost 100 people attended a rally held by the NAACP outside the West Hartford police department, reported the Associated Press.

Although Brianna Brochu was charged on Oct. 28 with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace, the NAACP wants a hate crime charge filed immediately.

Police say Brochu bragged in an Instagram post about destroying Chennel Rowe's belongings, including putting her toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine."

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons [on] her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie,” Brochu wrote in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Police say their investigation is complete and they will seek a hate crime charge.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy says investigators are waiting to talk with Brochu's roommate before deciding how to proceed.