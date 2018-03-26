Father Who Couldn't Swim Died After Jumping In A Pond To Save His 3-Year-Old Daughter

A 24-year-old Indiana father died rescuing his 3-year-old daughter after the car she was in rolled into a pond on Sunday.

Anthony Burgess Jr., of Castleton, parked his car and left it running while he was talking to a friend near the Core Riverbend Apartments. At some point while Burgess was with his friend, his daughter got out of the car and began walking towards him. He then instructed her to get back into the car, reported WTTV.

When she got back into the car, she somehow caused it to back up into a retention pond.

Witnesses told authorities Burgess and a friend noticed the car was in the pond and immediately dove in to save the girl. Neither Burgess nor his friend knew how to swim.

Eventually, Burgess was able to pull his daughter out of the car while a bystander, who also dove in to help, helped the girl get to safety.

After the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene, they confirmed the girl was on land but Burgess remained submerged. The 3-year-old was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

About 20 minutes after the girl was rescued, divers pulled Burgess out of the water. CPR was administered and Burgess was transported to St. Vincent in critical condition. IFD said Burgess died from his injuries late Sunday night.

On Monday, the girl was upgraded from critical condition and is expected to be moved out of intensive care.