Officer Who Killed Antwon Rose Was Sworn In Hours Before The Shooting

As protesters and activists hit the streets of East Pittsburgh following the devastating killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose , who was shot in the back by an East Pittsburgh police officer, reporters have learned shocking details about the cop involved.

According to KDKA-TV, the unidentified officer who is accused of shooting Rose as he ran away from a traffic stop was only sworn into duty about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting.

After the police involved shooting, Allegheny County homicide detectives stepped in to investigate the case, which is standard procedure.

“In accordance with police best practices in the aftermath of officer-involved shootings, Allegheny County Police Department homicide detectives were requested to assume the role of independent investigatory agency,” Superintendent Coleman McDonough said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

The same sources who told KDKA that the officer was sworn in just hours before the shooting also alleged that he had only been on duty in East Pittsburgh for just three weeks. However, he has about eight years of combined police work experience with in Harmarville, Oakmont, and for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department.

When a reporter asked if the officer is white, Superintendent McDonough said he didn't see what that had to do with the shooting, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“What the community is reacting to right now is a horrible video showing a young man who absconded from a traffic stop and was shot in the back by a police officer,” Beth Pittinger, of the Pittsburgh Police Review Board, told KDKA.

“We have to have the patience to allow the Allegheny County homicide detectives to do their job,” she added.

The police department has not said how long the investigation will take.