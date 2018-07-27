Insane Video Of McDonald’s Employee Body Slam Woman Who Threw Milkshake And Hit Her With A Tray

A video showing a McDonald’s worker body slam a female customer who “disrespected” her mom, threw a milkshake and hit her with a food tray has gone viral.

In the clip, the woman, who was identified as Sabrinah Fontelar of Las Vegas, threw a milkshake at employee Erika Chavolla, 24, as she storms toward her.

Chavolla grabbed Fontelar and began pummeling her on one of the tables. Eventually, Fontelar is thrown onto a seat after receiving quite the beating.

Other employees came over to separate the women, and eventually Fontelar, whose breast came out of her shirt during the brawl, was restrained. In the end, Fontelar tried to attack the McDonald’s worker with a chair, but she was unsuccessful in her attempt.