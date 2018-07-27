Insane Video Of McDonald’s Employee Body Slam Woman Who Threw Milkshake And Hit Her With A Tray

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A video showing a McDonald’s worker body slam a female customer who “disrespected” her mom, threw a milkshake and hit her with a food tray has gone viral.
In the clip, the woman, who was identified as Sabrinah Fontelar of Las Vegas, threw a milkshake at employee Erika Chavolla, 24, as she storms toward her.
Chavolla grabbed Fontelar and began pummeling her on one of the tables. Eventually, Fontelar is thrown onto a seat after receiving quite the beating.
Other employees came over to separate the women, and eventually Fontelar, whose breast came out of her shirt during the brawl, was restrained. In the end, Fontelar tried to attack the McDonald’s worker with a chair, but she was unsuccessful in her attempt.
During the brawl, Chavolla can be heard saying, “My momma ain’t dead, you respect my momma.”
The video was posted to social media with a caption about what started the fight.
“The lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda,” wrote the witness.
Fontelar took to social media and somewhat boasted about being the one getting beaten in the video. She also said she was charged with battery, reported DailyMailOnline.
Chavolla also said she has kept her job at McDonald's following the incident.
“It's crazy, people think just 'cause you're working...’” she said in a video posted on Thursday. “She was trying to smack for a long time. I wasn't even going to hit her. When there's a big girl coming towards her, she started freaking out.”
(Photo: Kickstand/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS