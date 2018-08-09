Woman Tells Cop She Shouldn’t Be Arrested For DUI Because She’s A ‘Clean Thoroughbred White Girl’

A drunk South Carolina woman was pulled over last Saturday for speeding past a stop sign at 60 mph. When she faced a possible arrest from officers, she told them she shouldn’t be taken in because she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” according to a police report.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was pulled over around 1:45 a.m. after a Bluffton police officer saw her drive through a four way stop sign. When Cutshaw was questioned by officers, she told them she just had two glasses of wine, according to the police report obtained by the Island Packet.

“I mean I was celebrating my birthday,” Cutshaw told the cops, according to the report.

According to the New York Post, Cutshaw’s excuses didn’t stop her from being charged with speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

When it became clear that her arrest was imminent, Cutshaw gave the officers other excuses including: she had perfect grades in school, was a cheerleader and a member of a sorority, and her partner is a cop.

“I’m a white, clean girl,” Cutshaw said.

When the officers asked what she meant she replied, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.”

The police officer believe Cutshaw’s remarks made it even clearer how under the influence she was.

“Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication,” according to the report.

According to the arrest report, Cutshaw had a blood alcohol level of 0.18, failed sobriety tests, had bloodshot eyes, and was also slurring her words.

Cutshaw was later booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, but appeared to be released by Tuesday.