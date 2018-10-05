Teen Tragically Posted About Older Ex-Boyfriend Ripping Out Her Sew-In To Set It On Fire Weeks Before He Gunned Her Down

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Earlier this week, 17-year-old LaShonda Childs was murdered by her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend, and now, we’re learning about all of the tragic circumstances surrounding the tragic death.
Dayton Police arrested and charged Trendell Goodwin with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm. Childs died early Wednesday morning (October 3) after being shot in the head allegedly by Goodwin on Tuesday. She passed away at Grandview Medical Center.
Childs called 911 before the shooting and provided an address and Goodwin’s name and description. “This dude got a gun pointed to my boyfriend’s head,” Childs told the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve got a restraining order on him. The police told me to call when I see him. I gave you the address. Can’t you just send somebody out there? I’m scared. He’s got a gun. I can’t talk … I can’t talk. I’m in a bad situation.” Goodwin is Childs’ former boyfriend and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
The murder follows months of alleged abuse by Goodwin. In a Facebook post made just a week-and-a-half ago, Childs described the shocking abuse she received and how she broke it off with Goodwin.
Lashonda Childs made this post a week and a half ago. Today she died after being shot by that same man. She was literally crying out for help this is absolutely heart breaking. pic.twitter.com/QBy01CimPt— Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) October 4, 2018
“All jokes aside tho, everybody want a crazy n***a until he got you hiding & dodging bullets. If you see the signs don’t ignore it y’all. Domestic violence is real not just in movies,” she wrote in the post. “This n***a done broke several phones, busted windows out, followed me from my house to wherever, bit me several times, threw me into walls, made me walk places with a gun to my back, put all my stuff in a sewer, held me hostage in a house & didn’t let me leave, sat & waited at abandoned houses & watched me, pulled my whole sew in off leaving bald spots all that, now he done set my hair on fire & shot my house up that ain’t even half the s**t he did but I’m telling y’all that ain’t where it’s at If y’all see the signs don’t ignore it i should’ve left that n***a a long time ago now I ain’t even safe in my own house.”
The post is haunting and just describes the physical abuse LaShonda received. According to her mother, Childs also received emotional and verbal abuse as well. “He was the type of guy who would call you 70 times a day,” Nina Childs told WHIO.com. “Nonstop. It was aggravating as well as annoying and scary.”
Trendell Goodwin lied about being 20-years-old and had a protection order filed against him after he and Childs broke up.
Our thoughts are with LaShonda Childs’ family and friends during this tough time.
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS