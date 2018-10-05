Teen Tragically Posted About Older Ex-Boyfriend Ripping Out Her Sew-In To Set It On Fire Weeks Before He Gunned Her Down

Earlier this week, 17-year-old LaShonda Childs was murdered by her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend, and now, we’re learning about all of the tragic circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

Dayton Police arrested and charged Trendell Goodwin with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm. Childs died early Wednesday morning (October 3) after being shot in the head allegedly by Goodwin on Tuesday. She passed away at Grandview Medical Center.

Childs called 911 before the shooting and provided an address and Goodwin’s name and description. “This dude got a gun pointed to my boyfriend’s head,” Childs told the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve got a restraining order on him. The police told me to call when I see him. I gave you the address. Can’t you just send somebody out there? I’m scared. He’s got a gun. I can’t talk … I can’t talk. I’m in a bad situation.” Goodwin is Childs’ former boyfriend and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The murder follows months of alleged abuse by Goodwin. In a Facebook post made just a week-and-a-half ago, Childs described the shocking abuse she received and how she broke it off with Goodwin.