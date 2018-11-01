Adorable Girl Photographed Staring At Michelle Obama’s Portrait Was Our Fave FLOTUS for Halloween

Although there were some stellar costumes this year for Halloween, no one quite nailed a look and had a full-circle moment quite like 3-year-old Parker Curry.

In March, Parker met the former FLOTUS for an impromptu dance party, which was captured in a viral video.

You may remember Parker as the child who was photographed staring in awe of Michelle Obama’ portrait at the National Portrait Gallery.

Well, now Parker’s admiration for Obama came full-circle when she decided to dress as Michelle in her portrait.

Jessica Curry, Parker’s mom, told BuzzFeed News that when she asked Parker what she wanted to dress as for Halloween, her daughter's response was immediate.

“Flat out. No hesitation. Half of a second later: ‘I want to be Michelle Obama,’ and I was like, whoa,” Jessica told Buzzfeed. “I thought she was going to be like, ‘I want to be Elsa’ or some other character like that.”

Curry then reached out to Alisha Welsh from Magnolia Lake Children’s Clothing about making the custom costume to resemble Obama’s Milly dress from the portrait. Welsh went above and beyond to make Parker’s dream a reality.

Parker’s costume was so well received, it’s no surprise that her favorite FLOTUS gave her a special shoutout.