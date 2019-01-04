IRS Will Not Issue Tax Refunds During Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted both Democratic and Republican lawmakers at the White House for the second meeting in three days as the government shutdown heads into its third week. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Only 12.5 percent of IRS employees are working.

As the government shutdown rolls into its second week, many are growing more concerned with how the halt will affect the Internal Revenue Service during tax season.

To make a long story short, as long as the government is not open, the IRS will most likely not be issuing federal refunds. According to the agency, issuing tax refunds is categorized as a "non-excepted" activity, which means employees responsible for approving and writing checks are furloughed during a shutdown.

The December shutdown plan states that the agency will also not be updating tax forms, performing audits, or answering phone help lines. While the plan does say furloughed employees can be recalled during the shutdown, The Wall Street Journal reported  that the IRS generally does not issue refunds in that time.

During a shutdown, only 12.5 percent of the IRS workforce is authorized to work.

While many Americans who rely on a refund to offset holiday costs or give them a beginning-of-the-year boost, President Donald Trump has said he will keep the government closed until Democrats agree to fund the border wall.

Trump may believe he has negotiating power over the new Democrat-led Congress, but the freshman class has a different idea.

According to Fox News, articles of impeachment have already been filed in the House and Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., introduced a pair of constitutional amendments that would eliminate the Electoral College. The bill would also prohibit a sitting president from pardoning himself, family members or associates.

Word of the Democrats closing in on him sent The Donald into a Twitter spasm.

It goes without saying that Donald Trump did not have the greatest electoral college victory of all time. In fact, his electoral college win was the 46th best out of 58 total elections, with Barack Obama beating him twice. 

