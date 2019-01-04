IRS Will Not Issue Tax Refunds During Government Shutdown

As the government shutdown rolls into its second week, many are growing more concerned with how the halt will affect the Internal Revenue Service during tax season.

To make a long story short, as long as the government is not open, the IRS will most likely not be issuing federal refunds. According to the agency, issuing tax refunds is categorized as a "non-excepted" activity, which means employees responsible for approving and writing checks are furloughed during a shutdown.

The December shutdown plan states that the agency will also not be updating tax forms, performing audits, or answering phone help lines. While the plan does say furloughed employees can be recalled during the shutdown, The Wall Street Journal reported that the IRS generally does not issue refunds in that time.

During a shutdown, only 12.5 percent of the IRS workforce is authorized to work.

While many Americans who rely on a refund to offset holiday costs or give them a beginning-of-the-year boost, President Donald Trump has said he will keep the government closed until Democrats agree to fund the border wall.

