Woman Speaks Out After She Was Allegedly Raped At Atlanta Night Club

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The Atlanta woman who said she was drugged and raped at Opera nightclub in Atlanta on January 19 while she was streaming to Facebook Live spoke out before deleting her social media accounts.
The alleged victim, who was identified as Jasmine Eiland, posted a video on Monday confirming that she is alright. She also addressed some rumors circulating about her accusations.
"I'm not going to address any negativity any opinions, none of that," Jasmine said in the video, adding "thanks for every text, every message, I haven't responded to all of them."
She then went on to say that the man in a photo she posted earlier in the day was not the assailant, and she revealed she did not delete the video because police told her it would slow down the investigation.
Jasmine, who was visibly still upset from the ordeal, began to address another point but stopped and said she doesn't want to address the whole situation.
She concluded by thanking everyone once again saying, "I'm going to be alright, I'm going to be OK."
After Jasmine's video went viral, Opera Atlanta released a statement saying, "The disturbing matter that occurred last night has been brought to our attention, and we are working as diligently as possible in full cooperation with law enforcement."
Additionally, EDM musical artist Zedd announced he will no longer be performing his February 1 scheduled show at Opera Atlanta.
(Photo: Flashpop/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS