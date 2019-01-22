Woman Speaks Out After She Was Allegedly Raped At Atlanta Night Club

The Atlanta woman who said she was drugged and raped at Opera nightclub in Atlanta on January 19 while she was streaming to Facebook Live spoke out before deleting her social media accounts.

The alleged victim, who was identified as Jasmine Eiland, posted a video on Monday confirming that she is alright. She also addressed some rumors circulating about her accusations.

"I'm not going to address any negativity any opinions, none of that," Jasmine said in the video, adding "thanks for every text, every message, I haven't responded to all of them."

She then went on to say that the man in a photo she posted earlier in the day was not the assailant, and she revealed she did not delete the video because police told her it would slow down the investigation.