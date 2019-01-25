Nancy Pelosi Defeats Donald Trump, Who Agreed To Re-Open The Government For The Next 3 Weeks

After a 35-day standoff between Donald Trump and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the president has finally thrown in the towel and agreed to re-open the government... at least for now.

On Friday afternoon, President Trump delivered an address in Rose Garden, where he seemingly backed down from his demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall at the southern border. In the speech, Trump said he would enact a three-week stopgap measure, immediately opening the shutdown without any promise of additional border security funds.

“We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said. “After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside — I think — and put the security of the American people first.”

Trump's concession came just one day after he said he would not cave in to the Democrats pressure unless he got his wall.

After the president changed his mind and backed down, Pelosi tried to not to add any salt to his wounds.

“It’s sad … that it has taken this long to come to an obvious conclusion,” Pelosi told reporters.

While this solution is only temporary and could result in another shutdown come mid-February, people on Twitter think Pelosi completely bested the president.