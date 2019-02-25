Trump Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Oscar Win About Him With This Tweet, But People Aren’t Giving Him The Attention

Last night during the Oscars, director Spike Lee finally took home a golden statue. While accepting the academy award in the best adapted screenplay category for BlacKkKlansman , Lee delivered a speech that asked everyone to choose "love versus hate" in the 2020 election.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize,” Lee said. “Let’s all be in the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

“Let’s do the right thing!” Lee added in reference to his 1989 film that many people felt should have won an Oscar.

On Monday, President Trump ranted on Twitter about Lee’s speech, even though his name was never directly stated.

"Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!" Trump tweeted.