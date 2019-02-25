Trump Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Oscar Win About Him With This Tweet, But People Aren’t Giving Him The Attention

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Last night during the Oscars, director Spike Lee finally took home a golden statue. While accepting the academy award in the best adapted screenplay category for BlacKkKlansman, Lee delivered a speech that asked everyone to choose "love versus hate" in the 2020 election.
“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize,” Lee said. “Let’s all be in the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."
“Let’s do the right thing!” Lee added in reference to his 1989 film that many people felt should have won an Oscar.
On Monday, President Trump ranted on Twitter about Lee’s speech, even though his name was never directly stated.
"Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!" Trump tweeted.
In addition to mentioning the upcoming election, Lee spoke of his ancestors and family members who laid the groundwork for him to succeed.
"Four hundred years. Our ancestors were stolen from Mother Africa and bought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved. Our ancestors worked the land from can’t see in the morning to can’t see at night. My grandmother, [inaudible], who lived to be 100 years young, who was a Spelman College graduate even though her mother was a slave. My grandmother who saved 50 years of Social Security checks to put her first grandchild — she called me Spikie-poo — she put me through Morehouse College and N.Y.U. grad film. N.Y.U.!" Lee exclaimed.
Many people on Twitter were so thrilled for Lee's monumental and long-overdue win, they didn't even let a petty tweet from the president ruin their celebration.
(Photos from left: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS