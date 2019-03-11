Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Hacienda Heights Trail Identified As 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones

The young Black girl whose dead body was discovered in a duffel bag at the bottom of a trail in Hacienda Heights last week has been identified by her family.

The 9-year-old victim has been identified as Trinity Love Jones, a Los Angeles resident, her father, Anthony Jones, told KTLA.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two people have been detained in connection with Jones’ case.

"Investigators have detained two persons of interest in this case and they are actively continuing their investigation," Deputy Tracey Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Police have not yet determined the girl’s cause of the death but they are treating her case as a homicide.

"Although the Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide, the cause of death is being withheld," Koerner said.

"As additional facts are established and verified, investigators anticipate that additional information will be available for release during a press conference later in the week," Koerner added.

Last week, county maintenance workers found Jones, whose body was found partially inside of a duffel bag. Upon first examination of the body, there were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Along the trail where the girl’s body was found, family and community members erected a memorial of candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos of Jones.

Jones’ father said Trinity was his youngest daughter.

"Words can't explain what I'm feeling right now," he said. "I just want answers. I just want justice."

Jones said he learned about the 9-year-old’s death during a phone call with officials.

"She was just the best," he said. "Full of character, full of life, full of joy."