White Woman Caught On Camera Spitting At And Calling Black People The N-Word

Facebook user Tatiana Winn posted the video to her profile in hopes of identifying the woman, which paid off. In it, a woman named Corinne Terrone was pushing a shopping cart full of groceries and her two children and is heard screaming the n-word at two African American while shopping.

It all went down at an East Haven Shoprite. The video begins with Terrone screaming, “…I will. Don’t you dare talk to me like that in front of my children m****rf****r.” The next few words are inaudible until she’s heard saying “they’re fucking n*****s in East Haven, that’s why.”

The Black man her rage was directed toward is then seen headed toward Terrone while others try to calm him down, saying, “Don’t do it.” Terrone then tries to prompt the man, “Put your hands on me. Come on. Come on,” while she holds her phone in his face presumably recording him.