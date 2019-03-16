White Woman Caught On Camera Spitting At And Calling Black People The N-Word

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Disgusting video that recently went viral shows a white woman from Connecticut yelling racial slurs and spitting at Black people in a grocery store.
Facebook user Tatiana Winn posted the video to her profile in hopes of identifying the woman, which paid off. In it, a woman named Corinne Terrone was pushing a shopping cart full of groceries and her two children and is heard screaming the n-word at two African American while shopping.
It all went down at an East Haven Shoprite. The video begins with Terrone screaming, “…I will. Don’t you dare talk to me like that in front of my children m****rf****r.” The next few words are inaudible until she’s heard saying “they’re fucking n*****s in East Haven, that’s why.”
The Black man her rage was directed toward is then seen headed toward Terrone while others try to calm him down, saying, “Don’t do it.” Terrone then tries to prompt the man, “Put your hands on me. Come on. Come on,” while she holds her phone in his face presumably recording him.
Another man comes over and restrains him after he pushes the phone out of the racist woman’s hand. Terrone then comes after him and shouts, “Oh you m****rf****r, you m****rf****r. That’s why there’s n*****s in East Haven.” She then says the n-word more times and spits at another couple twice.
The Register Citizen reports that Hamden Schools Superintendent Jody Goeler identified Terrone and claims she’s resigned her position as a Hamden Public Schools central office administrative clerk.
The incident occured on Friday (March 15) and it’s amazing that she’s already been identified and affectively fired. Because her children were present during the incident school administrators filed a DCF report.
Thanks once again social media for doing your thang!
