Horrific Video Shows White Dallas Bartender Holding A Gun Brutally Attack Black Woman Over Parking Dispute

A Texas bartender was arrested after he was seen on-camera viciously attacking a woman over a parking lot dispute.

On Wednesday night, witnesses saw the bartender, who was identified as 30-year-old Austin Shuffield, confront a 24-year-old woman who was blocking the exit to a parking lot, reported CBS 11.

According to the unidentified victim, she was driving in the wrong direction when she decided to pull into a parking lot, blocking Shuffield as he tried to leave. He then got out of his truck and told her to move out of his way.

In a video from the incident, Shuffield and the victim argue until Shuffield eventually pulls out what appears to be a gun and holds it behind his back. As the dispute escalates, Shuffield smacks the woman’s cell phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911.

The victim retaliated by slapping Shuffield in the face.

Shuffield then took a fighting stance and punched the victim in the face. He then hit her repeatedly in the face and upper body at least four more times. The woman then bent over as Shuffield kicked her phone to the ground.