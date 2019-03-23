Meet The Texas Teenager Who Has Been Accepted To Nine Law Schools

Not only is the Texas native preparing to graduate from Texas Women’s University with a bachelor’s degree this coming May, she has already been accepted into nine law schools.

The teen explained how she managed to achieve academic success so quickly during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Initially, Schlitz struggled academically. Her parents noticed a decline in her grades when she was in the fifth grade, and they homeschooled her and saw and immediate change.

“I started to become more worried about what my peers thought of me rather than my grades, and so my parents decided to pull me out. That and I couldn’t get into the gifted and talented program, and then they homeschooled me.”

Being homeschooled helped Schlitz gain the confidence she needed to excel. “Homeschool really helped me accelerate and go at my own pace, and then I was able to graduate homeschool high school at 13, and now I'm 16 and a senior [in college],” she said.

Schlitz, who plans to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman School of Law, was also accepted into law schools at Howard University, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Texas Southern University, among others, according to Texas Lawyer.

No time to worry about student loan debt, Schlitz said she received a “nice scholarship” from SMU.

Her family is full of academic success stories. “My brother is a 13-year-old freshman in college; my sister is an 11-year-old freshman in high school,” she beamed.

The teen claims her experience in education led to interest in law. “It was really my entire educational journey. After looking at it, it really sparked a flame in me to help other students and fight for equity.”

Aside from her academic success, she is also a published author. She used her experience to create The Homeschool Alternative, a homeschooling guide for black parents in America alongside her mother, Dr. Myiesha Taylor.