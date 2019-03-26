Michelle Obama's, 'Becoming,' On Track To Be Most Successful Memoir, Ever. Over 10 Million Copies Sold

As the sales for Michelle Obama’s autobiography, “Becoming,” continue to soar, the publisher said the book might be the most successful memoir in publishing history.

When the former First Lady’s book was first released, it sold an incredible 725,000 copies on its first day. After just two weeks, two million copies of the book were sold in North America, reported the Washington Post.

Presale numbers for the memoir helped the book break the record for the number one most-sold book on Amazon, before its release date. Shortly after publication, “Becoming” was named the No. 1 seller in Britain, Germany, Greece, and many other countries, abroad.

According to publisher, Penguin Random House, since it was first released in November 2018, the 10 million copies sold, include hardcover, audiobooks and e-books. Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House’s chief executive, told the Wall Street Journal, “I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir.”

The memoir also helped German media giant, Bertelsmann SE, which partially owns Penguin Random House, reach its highest sales since 2007. The overwhelming success of the book lifted Bertelsmann’s total sales to 17.7 billion euros ($20 billion), reported the WSJ.

Mrs. Obama’s book tours fill arenas, like some of our favorite musicians. Throughout the tour, Obama was interviewed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Valerie Jarrett, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker, and others.

Originally slated for 10-cities, the former First Lady added an additional 21 stops. Next on the schedule, Mrs. Obama will appear in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Paris, before finishing in America, in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 12 with Stephen Colbert, according to the Washington Post.