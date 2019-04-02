LAPD Identify Suspect In Killing Of Nipsey Hussle As 29-Year-Old Eric Holder

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
UPDATE 2:04 P.M.:
On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti held a press conference to give updates on the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.
During the press conference, LAPD Chief Michael R. Moore asked suspect Eric Holder, 29, to turn himself in.
"To Mr. Holder, who I am confident is watching this, I ask him to surrender," Moore said.
Mayor Garcetti said this has been a "tough few days" for city of Los Angeles.
"This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles," Garcetti said at the news conference. "Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels and this world."
When Los Angeles Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke at the press conference, he quoted the Nipsey Hussle's lyrics.
"One of Nipsey's most well known songs says: 'Bullets don't have names, and as long as they're flying, all of us are in danger.'" Harris Dawson said adding, "Nipsey is an example of any life lost is a life too many."
PREVIOUS 12:15 P.M.:
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle as 29-year-old Eric Holder.
NBC4 Los Angeles reports Holder is wanted for murdering the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and injuring two others outside the Marathon Clothing store, which Hussle opened in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles.
The suspect was last seen in a 2016 white 4-door Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, police said.
Surveillance video taken outside the Marathon Clothing store showed a man, believed to be Holder, approach Hussle and a group of men while they stood outside the store. Moments later, the suspect opened fire and Hussle fell to the ground. The other men ran away as Holder fled to a nearby alley where a car was waiting. Police believe the getaway car was driven by an unidentified woman.
It remains unclear clear whether there was a prior connection between Hussle and Holder, and police have not yet revealed a motive.
However, according to Heavy, Holder, who allegedly went by the nicknames “Sh—y Cuz” and “Fly Mac” was a member of the Crips street gang the Rollin' 60s, which Hussle also belonged to. Holder is also an aspiring rapper and posted music to Sound Cloud and Facebook.
Detectives are asking for the public's help to find the suspect. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Alternatively, tipsters can go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
(Photos from left: Los Angeles Police Department, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
