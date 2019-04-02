LAPD Identify Suspect In Killing Of Nipsey Hussle As 29-Year-Old Eric Holder

On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti held a press conference to give updates on the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

During the press conference, LAPD Chief Michael R. Moore asked suspect Eric Holder, 29, to turn himself in.

"To Mr. Holder, who I am confident is watching this, I ask him to surrender," Moore said.

Mayor Garcetti said this has been a "tough few days" for city of Los Angeles.

"This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles," Garcetti said at the news conference. "Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels and this world."

When Los Angeles Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke at the press conference, he quoted the Nipsey Hussle's lyrics.

"One of Nipsey's most well known songs says: 'Bullets don't have names, and as long as they're flying, all of us are in danger.'" Harris Dawson said adding, "Nipsey is an example of any life lost is a life too many."