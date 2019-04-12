Florida Man Arrested For Raping Girl Over 500 Times Since She Was 12 Years Old

A Florida man has been arrested for sexually abusing a girl for years, beginning at age 12, and forcing the victim to have seven abortions.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFTV, Leon Norman Wiley Jr., now 52 years old, took the victim’s virginity when she was just 12 and raped her over “500 times.”

The unnamed victim, who is now in her early 20s, told police she would sometimes be raped by Wiley up to “three times a day” until July of last year.

The victim came forward about the abuse after Wiley allegedly began to make inappropriate sexual contact with her 7-year-old daughter, who was conceived when the victim was just 13. When the victim turned 17, Wiley would bring a friend over to rape her.

A police report obtained by Live Action News states the victim “reported being impregnated approximately seven times during those incidents. Each time she would get pregnant Leon Wiley Jr. would take her to a woman’s health clinic to receive an abortion.”

None of the abortions were reported to authorities by the staff of the facilities.

When it comes to the victim’s child, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm if Wiley was the father. After the baby was born, Wiley reportedly instructed other boys and men to have sex with the victim, reported WFTV.

A warrant for Wiley’s arrest was issued on April 4, 2019, after police gathered multiple recordings of Wiley admitting to having sex with the victim since the age of 12.

According to police reports, Wiley Jr. has been charged with sexual battery or rape of a custodian over a victim at the age of 12.

The first-degree felony holds a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was also charged with sexual battery of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17, a second-degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing as police prepare for other victims to come forward.

"We're looking at other charges," Steve Brandt of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office told WFTV. "We believe this may lead into a sex trafficking case as well."