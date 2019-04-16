Police Say Suspect Arrested For Assaulting Muhlaysia Booker Was Offered $200 To Beat The Transgender Woman

The Dallas man arrested for beating a transgender woman in broad daylight was reportedly offered $200 to assault the victim, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

On April 14, Edward Dominic Thomas, 29, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Thomas was arrested two days after the victim, Muhlaysia Booker, told police about the attack.

Booker told investigators she accidentally backed into another car while driving through the Royal Crest Apartments complex on Friday.

The driver of the other vehicle, who has not been identified but is named as a suspect in Thomas' arrest warrant affidavit, told police he ran Booker off the road to keep her from fleeing.

However, Booker alleged the driver pointed a gun at her and demanded money to pay for the damage. As a crowd began to gather around the accident, someone allegedly offered Thomas $200 to beat Booker, the affidavit said.

“This case is certainly disturbing,” Police Lt. Vincent Weddington told reporters during a press conference Monday. “The video, I’m sure, shocks the conscience of anyone who looks at this video. This is being taken very seriously by our department.”

In a viral video from the attack, Thomas can be seen repeatedly punching and kick Booker. Eventually, other people join in on assault and kick Booker while she’s on the ground.

Although no one has been charged in connection with the case, police expect more arrests to be made as the investigation continues.

Investigators are also working to determine if the assault meets the criteria of a hate crime. Lt. Weddington said they have contacted the FBI for assistance.

During questioning with police, Booker, who suffered a concussion and a fractured wrist, said the assailants yelled homophobic slurs during the attack.

While Thomas has admitted to the assault, he denied "saying anything derogatory,” the affidavit states.

Investigators are now reviewing all audio and video recordings of the incident to determine if anyone made homophobic comments and who offered Thomas money to attack Booker, Weddington said.

Thomas remains held Tuesday on $75,000 bond on a felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, jail records show.