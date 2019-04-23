These Black Men Are Going Viral For Their Kindness After Inviting Elderly Widow Who Was Dining Alone To Sit At Their Table

A group of Alabama men went viral after they noticed an elderly woman eating alone at a restaurant and invited her to join their table.

In a Facebook post, Jamario Howard said he and his friends went out to dinner on April 18. Once they were seated at their table, they noticed the unidentified woman sitting by herself.

“My exact thoughts was, dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone, so after thinking about it a minute, I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her,” Howard wrote in the post.

The woman said yes and the two quickly began talking. During their conversation, she explained why she was sitting by herself.