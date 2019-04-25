Black Excellence! New Orleans Teen Accepted Into 115 Colleges And Awarded $3.7 Million In Scholarships

When it comes to the college admissions process, there’s no shortage of students who were granted more than one admissions letter. However, not many come close to the New Orleans teen who applied to 115 schools and was accepted into every single one of them.

According to NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, Antoinette Love, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, is not only knee-deep in acceptance letters, but she also secured around $3.7 million in scholarships.

Love’s accomplishments were celebrated by her high school, who devoted a special Facebook post to the high school senior.

"The IHSNO community is so proud of you and your accomplishments!!" the school wrote in the post that accompanied a photo of Love with her parents, Yolanda and Anthony Love, and all of her acceptance letters.

Now, Love, who hopes to major in elementary education, plans to visit schools in the next few weeks in order to make a final decision by May 1.

Love, like many other students around the country, was able to apply to many schools at once by using the Common App and the Common Black College Application, which she used to apply to 50 HBCUs. In order to send out so many applications, Love utilized application-fee waivers.

Although Love is making tremendous moves when it comes to higher education, her life began with several hardships.

Love’s parents were both teens when she was born six weeks premature, her mother, Yolanda, told the New Orleans Advocate. Weighing only 4.4 pounds, Love spent the first 23 days of her life in a hospital. When she was 2 years old, Love was attacked by a dog. Thankfully, she did not suffer any permanent injuries.

Most recently, Love, who holds a 3.5 GPA, was inducted into the National Senior Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society at her school. The teen, who is dual enrolled in classes at Delgado Community College, still finds time to help her parents with her younger siblings, who range in age from nine to 15.

"We have so much going on in our lives to where this is that one moment where it’s something good and something positive, not only for our family but for the city, too, to show what kind of kids New Orleans has," Yolanda Love told NOLA.com.