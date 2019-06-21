Police: Maryland Mom Slapped 13-Year-Old Daughter For Reporting Sex Abuse And Told Her ‘Shut Up’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Recently released court documents reveal the tragic story of a 13-year-old Maryland girl who confided in her mother about sexual abuse involving a family friend.
According to WJLA 7, the teen told social workers in January that in 2016 Mahlik “Moon” Kone would frequently stay in the family’s apartment where he would allegedly sneak into the girl’s bedroom and initiate unwanted touching.
The girl, who remains unnamed because she’s a minor, also told social workers Kone, who was allegedly known to carry a firearm, would threaten her with violence if she reported the abuse.
The girl says she eventually informed her mother about the molestation to seek support, but was slapped and told to “shut up.” The mom, who has since died, also reportedly told Kone what her daughter had confided in her and it reportedly set him off.
"[The victim] advised the next night after she told her mother, Kone threw her against the wall, slapped her and threatened to do something to her if she ever said anything again," an officer with Montgomery County's Special Victims Investigations Division relayed in court documents, obtained by WJLA 7.
NEW: 22yo Mahlik Kone allegedly molested a 13yo girl in Silver Spring.— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 20, 2019
When that teen reported the abuse to her mother, she was slapped in the face + told to "shut up."
The girl's mother has since died. Police have not revealed the cause of death. Kone faces 10 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/hzE0Gr9E37
The court documents reveal Kone subsequently threatened more violence against the girl for telling her mother and reissued his warning not to tell anyone else.
Police have not shared information regarding the mother’s death. Kone was taken into custody on Monday (June 17), six months after he was issued an arrest warrant.
Montgomery County District Court Judge Aileen Oliver reportedly granted Kone a $20,000 unsecured personal bond, which requires no monetary payment for release.
Instead, Kone could face a fine of the same amount if he fails to appear for a future court date. He’s also reportedly been required to stay away from anyone under the age of 18 while awaiting trial.
He has a hearing scheduled for July 12.
Photo: asiseeit
