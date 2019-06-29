Birtherism 2.0: Donald Trump Jr. Shares And Deletes Tweet Questioning Kamala Harris’ Race

During Thursday’s second evening of Democratic presidential debates, California Senator Kamala Harris relayed her experiences of being a Black woman, something no other candidate for the 2020 ticket can do.

“As the only Black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” she said. Harris’ breakout performance on the debate stage also included a spar with frontrunner Joe Biden, who she said was opposed to bussing to help desegregate schools in the 1970s.

The debate hadn’t even concluded before a racist wave of birtherism hit social media and made its way to Trump’s family. A user named Ali Alexander accused Kamala Harris, who was born to a father from Jamaica and a mother from India, of not being an “American Black.”

“She is half Indian and half Jamaican,” Alexander wrote. “I'm so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It's disgusting. Now using it for debate time at #DemDebate2? These are my people not her people. Freaking disgusting.”