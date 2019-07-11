Drivers Who Grabbed $175,000 That Fell Out Of An Armored Truck In Atlanta Are Being Told To Return The Money

On Tuesday evening, it was “cloudy with a chance of cash,” as unmarked bills showered Dunwoody, Georgia interstate I-285, all thanks to an armored truck’s open door.

Dunwoody Police Department reported an estimated $175,000 flew across the lanes of traffic.

Despite the meelay, no crashes or injuries occurred, and authorities managed to recover a few hundred dollars at the scene.

Videos of drivers pulling over and grabbing handfuls of cash went viral, as more than 15 vehicles were reported joining the cash free-for-all.

But those videos doubled as evidence, as detectives are reportedly checking posted videos to check vehicle tag numbers to identify those who took money. Those who retrieved any cash technically committed a crime- theft, the department revealed on Facebook, though they could “certainly understand the temptation.”

Per Georgia law, taking money from the highway constitutes as “theft of mislaid property.” Although a misdemeanor offense, those who keep lost items “without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner” could face penalty.

The department urged those who retrieved bills to return them to the police department to avoid criminal charges. And some honest drivers have been doing just that.

Sgt. Robert Parsons, a spokesman for the Dunwoody Police Department, revealed one man turned in $2,100, and another handed over $500.

So far, a total of five people have turned in a combined $4,400.

That still leaves thousands missing, and other drivers who may have initially missed out on the once-in-a-lifetime dream still have faith they can be so lucky.

The Star Herald reports dozens of drivers were seen scouring the area for any leftover bills, causing huge traffic jams on the perimeter as they looked for spare bills that may have somehow flew away.

“They were going into the woods, jumping over the walls, doing everything they can to find the money,” Parsons laughed, reminding anyone curious there was no money left. “Officers told me they saw an elderly woman climb over the wall in search of money.”

For those who still have cash and kept it for themselves could face theft charges, which could be considered a felony charge if the amount kept was more than $1,500.

“We don’t want that to happen. We understand that all of the money is not going to be recovered,” Parsons said. “But those people who do have it, they need to bring it back.”