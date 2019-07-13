Founder Of Baton Rouge African American Museum Found Dead Inside Trunk Of Car

Baton Rouge is heartbroken after community icon, Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon.

WAFB reports, the Baton Rouge Police Department discovered Roberts-Joseph body 3.5 miles from her home, at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Officials have yet to say how she was discovered, and the cause of the 75-year-old’s death is unknown.

As the founder and curator of the non-profit Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History, Louisiana natives are hurt by the loss.

"My heart is empty … as I learned last night that Ms. Sadie Roberts Joseph was found murdered!" State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle wrote in a Facebook post. "This woman was amazing and loved her history. She never bothered anyone, just wanted to expand her African American Museum downtown, where she continually hosted the Juneteenth Celebration yearly. I loved working with her and am saddened by her death.”

Not only was Ms. Sadie a peace advocate with her organization, CADAV (Community Against Drugs and Violence), she also used her museum to help others. Even hosting a bicycle giveaway at the African American Museum.

Located in the historically black neighborhood of Old South Baton Rouge, Roberts-Joseph founded The Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American History Museum, now known as the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum, in 2001.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office reportedly will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Roberts-Joseph’s death.